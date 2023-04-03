Countries
Local

Shenandoah National Park announces public meeting to discuss Old Rag pilot program 

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Old Rag
Photos courtesy of Shenandoah National Park.

Shenandoah National Park staff will host a public meeting on April 17 to share results of the data collected during the Old Rag pilot ticketing program. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held virtually.

Last year, the park implemented a system to limit visitation to Old Rag to 800 people per day. The ticketing system was used from March to November and reinstated last month to give staff time to evaluate the data.

The program was introduced to address congestion and visitor safety concerns due to crowding.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we tested a means to ensure a high-quality visitor experience and protect park resources at Old Rag,” said Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney. “We look forward to sharing the data and getting additional input, especially from those who have experienced Old Rag during the pilot.”

Before launching the program, the park hosted a public meeting and gathered public comments.

A written report is available online.

During the upcoming meeting, park staff will share a summary of the report and there will be an opportunity to ask questions about the data and report.

Following the meeting, a public comment portal will be available.

The public is also invited to provide written input on the pilot program and the report.

For information on how to comment or to get a link to attend the public meeting, visit www.nps.gov/shen

 

