Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Shenandoah Community Capital Fund announces executive director’s departure
Economy, Local

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund announces executive director’s departure

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

 

open business sign
(© pikselstock – stock.adobe.com)

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund Executive Director Debbie Irwin will leave the nonprofit in early March 2024 for a new position.

SCCF Board of Directors will commence a search for a new Executive Director to lead SCCF into its next phase of growth and impact. However, during the transition period, Ryan Hall, Director of Growth & Revenue, will assume the responsibilities of executive director.

“We wish Debbie the best of luck in her future endeavors and are grateful for all she has done for SCCF and the Shenandoah Valley ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our mission and serving the entrepreneurs in our region, ” SCCF posted on its Facebook page today.

Irwin has been an integral part of SCCF since October 2017, and demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication to the organization’s mission of helping build an equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem where every individual has access to support, resources and knowledge needed to start, grow or sustain a business. SCCF achieved numerous milestones and made significant strides in advancing its initiatives under her leadership.

“It has been an immense pleasure to serve as the Executive Director of SCCF. I’m so thankful for all the partners, board members, staff, and community members who have believed and supported me as we have continued to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Shenandoah Valley. I’m extremely confident that the SCCF team will continue to drive the organization forward. Their big thinking, passion for entrepreneurship, and dedication to the Shenandoah Valley will keep SCCF thriving,” Irwin said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 ‘Serious’ national security threat has Washington all abuzz: But what is the threat?
2 No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro
3 CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19
4 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’
5 Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Latest News

opioid crisis
Health, Op-Eds, Politics

Letter: We must do more to address the opioid crisis

Contributors
ben cline
Op-Eds, Politics

ClineWatch: Another time-wasting stunt by Ben Cline and the GOP

Contributors

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline will serve as one of the managers of the Senate impeachment trial against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border.

uva pitt
Basketball, Sports

Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Chris Graham

Tony Bennett and his staff did their best to prepare their Virginia team for Pitt’s relentless ball screens, just maybe not enough, as it turns out.

dog with severe burns
Local, Police

Justice for Koi: Swoope man sentenced in case of dog with severe burns

Crystal Graham
Arts & Culture, Local

The purfect Valentine’s activity: Aristocat Cafe’s Paint and Purr event on Friday

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Schools, Virginia

Virginia DOE grant funding of $1.52M awarded to 24 school divisions to recruit teachers

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Economy, Local

Staunton names new director of tourism from Appalachia, a 2023 Business Person of the Year

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status