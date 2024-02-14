Shenandoah Community Capital Fund announces executive director’s departure

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund Executive Director Debbie Irwin will leave the nonprofit in early March 2024 for a new position.

SCCF Board of Directors will commence a search for a new Executive Director to lead SCCF into its next phase of growth and impact. However, during the transition period, Ryan Hall, Director of Growth & Revenue, will assume the responsibilities of executive director.

“We wish Debbie the best of luck in her future endeavors and are grateful for all she has done for SCCF and the Shenandoah Valley ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our mission and serving the entrepreneurs in our region, ” SCCF posted on its Facebook page today.

Irwin has been an integral part of SCCF since October 2017, and demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication to the organization’s mission of helping build an equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem where every individual has access to support, resources and knowledge needed to start, grow or sustain a business. SCCF achieved numerous milestones and made significant strides in advancing its initiatives under her leadership.