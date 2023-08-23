Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Seven projects in Waynesboro receive grant funding to support marketing efforts
Local

Seven projects in Waynesboro receive grant funding to support marketing efforts

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Seven projects in the City of Waynesboro were awarded grants to support marketing events, festivals and initiatives aimed at increasing tourism traffic.

The City of Waynesboro invests annually in tourism-related business endeavors, events, and projects through their grant program “Building Opportunities to Support Tourism.”

This year, $15,000 in total BOOST funding was awarded to seven applicants:

  • The Bowman House B&B
  • Virginia Chili, Blues & Brews Festival
  • Fall Foliage Art Show
  • Lightwell Survey Winery
  • Virginia Reggae Freedom Festival
  • Waynesboro Riverfest
  • Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing
    waynesboro
    (© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

City businesses and organizations were invited to apply for up to $3,000 to support marketing efforts. Funds are accessible for new and existing tourism endeavors taking place within the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to support projects in Waynesboro that draw visitors from outside the region through the BOOST Grant Program,” said Stephanie Duffy, project manager for Economic Development & Tourism for the City of Waynesboro. “We look forward to partnering with local tourism businesses and organizations to help expand their marketing reach and draw more visitors to Waynesboro by showcasing some of the great attractions and events we have.”

Visitor spending in Virginia reached $30.3 billion in 2022 exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 4.4 percent.

A four-person committee comprised of city employees and a representative from the Virginia Tourism Corporation met to review the nine applications received for the program. Two applications did not receive grant funding.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Tennessee’s AD says he never offered Tony Elliott the UT head coaching gig
2 North Carolina man in custody in connection with Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg
3 Report: Blue Ridge Parkway tourism contributes $1.3 billion to local economy 
4 Sellers market: Inventory of homes for sale is low in Virginia compared to 2022
5 UVA head coach Tony Elliott names Tony Muskett starting QB for season opener

Latest News

waterfall bridge at crabtree falls
Environment, Virginia

Forest Service proposes recreation fee increase at sites including Crabtree Falls, Sherando Lake

Crystal Graham
Sports

Tony Elliott doesn’t need to respond to UT AD Danny White: We all know what’s up

Chris Graham

The ball would seem to be back in Tony Elliott’s court after Tennessee AD Danny White threw a nasty verbal smackdown at Elliott over whether or not White offered Elliott the UT football job in 2021.

Health, Local

Augusta Health partners with financial healthcare system Breez Health

Rebecca Barnabi

Financial assistance for income-eligible patients at Augusta Health is now streamlined thanks to a partnership with Breez Health.

traffic stop showing man with hands over face
Local, Police

Drivers with special needs have new tool during a traffic stop: A blue envelope

Crystal Graham
fourth of july cookout
Virginia

Day drinking? ABC reports sales revenue up $54 million for spirits, wines, mixers

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Traffic alert: Lane, exit closures at interstate junction near Warren-Frederick county line

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire accident
Local, Police

Developing: Two dead in Albemarle County crash Wednesday on Route 29

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy