Seven projects in Waynesboro receive grant funding to support marketing efforts

Seven projects in the City of Waynesboro were awarded grants to support marketing events, festivals and initiatives aimed at increasing tourism traffic.

The City of Waynesboro invests annually in tourism-related business endeavors, events, and projects through their grant program “Building Opportunities to Support Tourism.”

This year, $15,000 in total BOOST funding was awarded to seven applicants:

The Bowman House B&B

Virginia Chili, Blues & Brews Festival

Fall Foliage Art Show

Lightwell Survey Winery

Virginia Reggae Freedom Festival

Waynesboro Riverfest

Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing

City businesses and organizations were invited to apply for up to $3,000 to support marketing efforts. Funds are accessible for new and existing tourism endeavors taking place within the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to support projects in Waynesboro that draw visitors from outside the region through the BOOST Grant Program,” said Stephanie Duffy, project manager for Economic Development & Tourism for the City of Waynesboro. “We look forward to partnering with local tourism businesses and organizations to help expand their marketing reach and draw more visitors to Waynesboro by showcasing some of the great attractions and events we have.”

Visitor spending in Virginia reached $30.3 billion in 2022 exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 4.4 percent.

A four-person committee comprised of city employees and a representative from the Virginia Tourism Corporation met to review the nine applications received for the program. Two applications did not receive grant funding.