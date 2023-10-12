Countries
Health, Local, News

Sentara RMH Medical Center offers annual drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Khunatorn – stock.adobe.com)

On a first-come, first serve basis, Sentara RMH Medical Center will host its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Flu vaccinations are free in the clinic from 8 a.m. to noon, or until all shots are administered.

The standard flu dose vaccine will be offered. Public health experts have not recommended one type of flu vaccine over another yet for individuals age 65 and older, but advise any type of flu vaccination is the first and most important step in protection against the flu.

Appointments are not necessary, and anyone 18 years or older can receive a free flu shot without leaving their car.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

