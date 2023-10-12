Sentara RMH Medical Center offers annual drive-thru flu shot clinic Saturday

On a first-come, first serve basis, Sentara RMH Medical Center will host its annual drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Flu vaccinations are free in the clinic from 8 a.m. to noon, or until all shots are administered.

The standard flu dose vaccine will be offered. Public health experts have not recommended one type of flu vaccine over another yet for individuals age 65 and older, but advise any type of flu vaccination is the first and most important step in protection against the flu.

Appointments are not necessary, and anyone 18 years or older can receive a free flu shot without leaving their car.