Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news sentara awards more than 500000 in local grant funding
News

Sentara awards more than $500,000 in local grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

As part of the fall 2022 grant cycle in which Sentara supported nearly 100 partner organizations in Virginia and North Carolina with $5 million in funding, 12 local community partners were awarded $518,000.

According to a press release, the funding expands on Sentara’s long-standing commitment to address social determinants of health and promote equitable access to care in underserved communities.

“The Sentara Cares grants are so important because they directly address the most pressing needs of our neighbors,” Sentara RMH Medical Center President Doug Moyer said in the press release. “The funding extends our reach and allows us to improve the total health and wellness of our community on many different levels. That’s our mission and the shared mission of the partners agencies we’re assisting.”

Awarded funding in this grant cycle are:

Adagio House

AVA Care of Harrisonburg

Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation Inc.

Blue Ridge Free Clinic

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity

Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment (FREE) of Harrisonburg

Our Community Place

Shenandoah Housing Corporation

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

“We are hopeful that through our ongoing investments and collaboration with community partners and faith-based leaders who share our mission, together we will continue to create opportunities to advance health equity and eliminate disparities in the communities where we live, work and play,” Sherry Norquist, MSN-RN, Sentara director of community engagement and impact said in the press release.

Sentara Healthcare celebrates more than 130 years with 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. This year, Sentara was recognized by Forbes as a “Best Employer for Veterans.”

“The generosity of Sentara RMH, as a long-time friend and supporter of Blue Ridge Community College, creates an impact that has helped countless students in their pursuit of health care professions,” Blue Ridge Community College President Dr. John A. Downey said in the press release. “In particular, this most recent grant funding will support our Nursing, EMS, and non-credit healthcare programs — which in turn all directly benefit our community.”

Grant cycles in 2023 will open in February for spring and June for fall.

Susan Adamson, volunteer director for Blue Ridge Free Clinic said the clinic would not be operational if not for Sentara’s support.

“This generous Sentara Cares grant provides a strong foundation for the Blue Ridge Free Clinic to be a ‘bridge to health’ for anyone with unmet medical needs,” Adamson said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

lgbtq+ court

Anti-LGBTQ+ group cries foul after Richmond restaurant cancels reservations
Chris Graham
jayden gardner

Credit to JMU: Dukes give #3 UVA everything they could handle, and more
Scott German

Virginia, playing shorthanded when starting junior guard Reece Beekman left the game with 16:13 remaining in the first half and did not return, found a way to hold-off a scrappy James Madison 55-50 here in JPJ Tuesday night. 

George Mason

George Mason goes into final exam break with 67-54 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore
Chris Graham

George Mason broke a 48-48 tie with a 19-2 run over a five-minute span of the second half to gut out a 67-54 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday night in Fairfax.

uva basketball

Third-ranked Virginia, without Beekman, wins slugfest with upset-minded JMU, 55-50
Chris Graham
Marcus James Johnson

Chesterfield County: Police seek information on missing 19-year-old male
Chris Graham
us politics congress

Virginia lawmakers leading effort to get Senate vote on Equal Rights Amendment
Chris Graham
glenn youngkin

Youngkin seems to just now discover that he has power to curtail COVID penalties
Chris Graham