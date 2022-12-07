Sentara awards more than $500,000 in local grant funding

As part of the fall 2022 grant cycle in which Sentara supported nearly 100 partner organizations in Virginia and North Carolina with $5 million in funding, 12 local community partners were awarded $518,000.

According to a press release, the funding expands on Sentara’s long-standing commitment to address social determinants of health and promote equitable access to care in underserved communities.

“The Sentara Cares grants are so important because they directly address the most pressing needs of our neighbors,” Sentara RMH Medical Center President Doug Moyer said in the press release. “The funding extends our reach and allows us to improve the total health and wellness of our community on many different levels. That’s our mission and the shared mission of the partners agencies we’re assisting.”

Awarded funding in this grant cycle are:

Adagio House

AVA Care of Harrisonburg

Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation Inc.

Blue Ridge Free Clinic

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham

Central Valley Habitat for Humanity

Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment (FREE) of Harrisonburg

Our Community Place

Shenandoah Housing Corporation

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

“We are hopeful that through our ongoing investments and collaboration with community partners and faith-based leaders who share our mission, together we will continue to create opportunities to advance health equity and eliminate disparities in the communities where we live, work and play,” Sherry Norquist, MSN-RN, Sentara director of community engagement and impact said in the press release.

Sentara Healthcare celebrates more than 130 years with 12 hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. This year, Sentara was recognized by Forbes as a “Best Employer for Veterans.”

“The generosity of Sentara RMH, as a long-time friend and supporter of Blue Ridge Community College, creates an impact that has helped countless students in their pursuit of health care professions,” Blue Ridge Community College President Dr. John A. Downey said in the press release. “In particular, this most recent grant funding will support our Nursing, EMS, and non-credit healthcare programs — which in turn all directly benefit our community.”

Grant cycles in 2023 will open in February for spring and June for fall.

Susan Adamson, volunteer director for Blue Ridge Free Clinic said the clinic would not be operational if not for Sentara’s support.

“This generous Sentara Cares grant provides a strong foundation for the Blue Ridge Free Clinic to be a ‘bridge to health’ for anyone with unmet medical needs,” Adamson said.