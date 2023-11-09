Search under way now in Stuarts Draft for Julia Anderson; missing since Saturday morning

A number of law enforcement, fire and rescue groups and volunteers are on the ground in Stuarts Draft searching for a missing resident of Hidden Treasures Residential Living.

Julia Lejeune “Audrey” Anderson, 52, was last seen at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The owner of the facility posted a request on social media for volunteers to help with a search Wednesday, but Anderson was not found.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department, the agencies are currently searching the area of Dodge Street and Ridge View Acres subdivision.

The ACSO also has a command post set up across from the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad.

Anderson is described as a Black female, is 5’3” tall and 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Anderson always wears a handkerchief over her hair.

