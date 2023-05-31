Fairfax County Police Department leading search for missing 51-year-old woman

The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 51-year-old female.

Julia “Audrey” Anderson was last seen exiting the Kings Street Metro at 9:30 a.m. in Alexandria on Monday.

She was wearing an unknown color headscarf, long-sleeved shirt, long black cardigan, black pants, and black shoes. She was also carrying a backpack.

Anderson is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2131.