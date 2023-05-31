Countries
newsfairfax county police department leading search for missing 51 year old woman
Virginia

Fairfax County Police Department leading search for missing 51-year-old woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

julia andersonThe Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 51-year-old female.

Julia “Audrey” Anderson was last seen exiting the Kings Street Metro at 9:30 a.m. in Alexandria on Monday.

She was wearing an unknown color headscarf, long-sleeved shirt, long black cardigan, black pants, and black shoes. She was also carrying a backpack.

Anderson is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2131.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

