Missing person alert: Sheriff’s Office looking to find Stuarts Draft woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at 6 a.m. this morning at her Stuarts Draft residence.

Julia Lejeune “Audrey” Anderson, 52, a Black female, is 5’3” tall and 130 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anderson always wears a handkerchief over her hair.

Anderson’s whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.