news scott miller to perform jan 8 at court square theater
Local

Singer-songwriter Scott Miller to perform Jan. 8 at Court Square Theater

Crystal Graham
Published:

court square theaterCourt Square Theater’s Living Room Concert Series returns Sunday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m., with The Steel Wheels’ frontman Trent Wagler hosting a performance by Scott Miller.

The show is part concert and part interview.

Recently inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, Scott Miller is known as a fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter who tends the family farm in Virginia while releasing and performing new music informed by his rural area, history and Appalachia. Miller has toured with Patty Griffin, Robbie Fulks, Paul Thorn, Robin & Linda Williams and American Aquarium.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Tickets are available at courtsquaretheater.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

