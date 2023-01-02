Singer-songwriter Scott Miller to perform Jan. 8 at Court Square Theater

Court Square Theater’s Living Room Concert Series returns Sunday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m., with The Steel Wheels’ frontman Trent Wagler hosting a performance by Scott Miller.

The show is part concert and part interview.

Recently inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, Scott Miller is known as a fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter who tends the family farm in Virginia while releasing and performing new music informed by his rural area, history and Appalachia. Miller has toured with Patty Griffin, Robbie Fulks, Paul Thorn, Robin & Linda Williams and American Aquarium.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Tickets are available at courtsquaretheater.org