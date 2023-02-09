Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news route 522 in frederick county to reopen friday after january rockslide debris removed
Local

Route 522 in Frederick County to reopen Friday after January rockslide debris removed

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

vdot logoSequenced reopening of lanes on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) will happen near the site of a rockslide that immediately closed the road on Jan. 13, 2023.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the northbound lanes west of Winchester from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road) were closed immediately after the rockslide. A detour on the southbound lanes accommodated all northbound and southbound traffic. All lanes were closed on January 24 for several hours with caution for slide activity observation.

Work was completed February 8 to stabilize the slide area, and VDOT contracted with General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton on slope repairs. Hay bales are temporarily along the northbound lane ditch line, but will be replaced with fencing later. The hale bales will serve as a barrier between small falling debris and passing traffic.

All northbound lanes on Route 522 will reopen tomorrow at 6 a.m. Southbound lanes will have single lane traffic in the right lane only. Signs and traffic cones will be removed between 6 a.m. and noon on Friday. Motorists are asked to stay in the right southbound lane even after cones are removed.

Single lane traffic for southbound lanes will end at noon on Friday. Southbound traffic will proceed with a slow-roll work zone from the assistance of the Virginia State Police while crews sweep up debris. Motorists should expect delays for approximately an hour, then all Route 522 lanes will open to normal traffic patterns.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 VDOT public hearing will gather input on Route 11 pedestrian project in Lexington
2 Route 522 in Frederick County to reopen Friday after January rockslide debris removed
3 The problem with speech control: The real history of America is endlessly shocking
4 All-ACC Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson announces transfer destination
5 Virginia Tech’s postseason hopes fading after 82-76 home loss to Boston College

Latest News

pedestrians in crosswalk
Local

VDOT public hearing will gather input on Route 11 pedestrian project in Lexington

Rebecca Barnabi
constitution
Perspectives

The problem with speech control: The real history of America is endlessly shocking

Robert C. Koehler

Curse that First Amendment! What were the Founding Fathers thinking?

nick jackson
Sports

All-ACC Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson announces transfer destination

Chris Graham

Three-time All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson after graduating from Virginia in May, will head to Iowa to play his final college season in the Big Ten.

virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech’s postseason hopes fading after 82-76 home loss to Boston College

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victims in Jan. 27 shootout that claimed two lives

Chris Graham
George Mason
Sports

Shorthanded George Mason struggles on offense, gets waxed at Duquesne, 75-52

Chris Graham
Sports

Virginia goes back to Shedrick: Is McKneely next to get a push from Bennett?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy