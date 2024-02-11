Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Roddy Scheer: Explainer on the impact on the environment of carbon offsets
Environment, Op-Eds, US & World

Roddy Scheer: Explainer on the impact on the environment of carbon offsets

Contributors
Published date:
environment
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Dear EarthTalk: Can you explain the concepts of additionality, permanence and leakage with regard to carbon offsets? – Paul. C., Houston, TX

As global temperatures rise, finding methods to decrease carbon emissions and decarbonize has become a focal point among businesses and institutions. Phasing out fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy has been a significant shift toward achieving carbon emission reduction.

However, given the limits of our current technology and resources, there are still emissions that are ‘inevitable’ or ‘un-abatable.’ This is where carbon offsets come into play whereby companies and other organizations can enter a ‘voluntary carbon market’ and buy credits for their excesses that theoretically enable the removal of carbon emissions through investments in environmental projects.

For the carbon emission reductions achieved by an offset project to be genuine, they must exceed, or be additional, to the amount of carbon that would have been removed if the carbon offset credit market did not exist. For instance, an emissions reduction project that a company undertakes to adhere to a government-imposed carbon cap would not be deemed additional because the reduction would have happened irrespective of whether or not the company was able to purchase carbon offset credits. A quality offset credit represents one that permanently removes at least one metric ton of additional carbon emission that has not been previously claimed and does not derive its removal through activities that cause significant social or environmental harm to local communities or biodiversity.

Without this additionality, credits could be awarded for activities that would have occurred regardless, resulting in emissions rising without any actual reduction elsewhere. Beyond additionality, addressing the issues of permanence and leakage control is also vital, or there is a risk that the carbon stored or reduced by offset projects could be released back into the atmosphere, leading to the re-emission of greenhouse gasses and undermining the environmental benefits achieved. Permanence is therefore key to maintaining trust and legitimacy among stakeholders who rely on carbon offsets to achieve their sustainability goals.

Leakage control pertains to the potential unintended consequences of offset projects. One example of carbon offset leakage with land use involves a reforestation project aimed at sequestering carbon dioxide by planting trees in a specific area. While the project may successfully reduce emissions within its designated boundaries, it could inadvertently lead to deforestation or land conversion in neighboring regions. This indirect land-use change can result in emissions leakage, as the carbon stored in the newly planted trees may be offset by the carbon released from deforested or converted areas outside the project boundaries.

In the future, implementing more rigorous standards and comprehensive monitoring may be essential to avoid carbon offsets being exploited as a way for organizations to portray themselves as environmentally responsible without implementing more direct measures to reduce their carbon emissions. However, for the time being, additionality, in combination with permanence and leakage control, are the keys to maintaining an effective voluntary carbon market.

CONTACTS: What does “additionality” mean and why is it important? goldstandardhelp.freshdesk.com/support/solutions/articles/44001989691-what-does-additionality-mean-and-why-is-it-important-; The Concept Of Additionality In The Voluntary Carbon Market, Explained, www.forbes.com/sites/forbesnonprofitcouncil/2021/10/01/the-concept-of-additionality-in-the-voluntary-carbon-market-explained/?sh=388101c178ec; The CFTC Should Raise Standards and Mitigate Fraud in the Carbon Offsets Market, www.americanprogress.org/article/the-cftc-should-raise-standards-and-mitigate-fraud-in-the-carbon-offsets-market/.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

Contributors

Contributors

Have a guest column, letter to the editor, story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]. Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board meeting on Tuesday night to include ‘trial run’ of Owl cameras
2 Virginia, playing 5-on-8, notches the W at Florida State, improves to 10-3 in ACC
3 Jamie Luckie is still calling fouls: Five observations from Virginia’s win at FSU
4 Metrics: Fourth straight true road W only gives Virginia a nudge with the computers
5 Augusta County hides texts on Steven Morelli resignation in FOIA response

Latest News

parents at computer
Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board meeting on Tuesday night to include ‘trial run’ of Owl cameras

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local

Albemarle County: Half Mile Branch Road closing this week for pipe replacement work

Chris Graham

VDOT is replacing a pipe on Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) in the Crozet area and will close the roadway between Route 1013 (Harvest Farms Lane) and Roseland Farm, Wednesday at 8 a.m. until Thursday at 3 p.m.

virginia politics
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Mack Trucks getting money from Virginia to expand Roanoke County production facility

Chris Graham

Mack Trucks will invest $14.5 million to expand its Roanoke County production facility by 72,000-square-feet to increase capacity for its medium-duty truck line and an emerging medium-duty electric truck line.

Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Mel Gurtov: Sneak attacks from the DOJ on Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden

Contributors
norfolk virginia beach
Environment, Virginia

Study under way to address sea level rise along coastal regions of Virginia

Crystal Graham
woman on cruise
Environment, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: What is the cruise industry doing to reduce its environmental footprint?

Contributors
Black History Month
Op-Eds, US & World

Wim Laven: What is the importance, significance, of Black History Month?

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status