Rockbridge County focuses on economic future, growth with new strategic plan

Rockbridge County is committed to fostering sustainable economic growth, creating new opportunities and enhancing the overall quality of life of its residents and businesses.

Developed with industry experts, community stakeholders and local leaders, the county has adopted a comprehensive Strategic Economic Development Plan. The plan, which contains four key pillars, is a carefully crafted roadmap designed to capitalize on the region’s unique assets and strengths while addressing the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century economy.

Diversified Business Ecosystem and Business Support Services aim to attract and retain a diverse range of businesses, promote resilience and reduce reliance on any single sector. Talent Development and Retention recognizes that skilled human capital is the cornerstone of a thriving economy, and outlines strategies to support local and regional workforce development efforts to enhance a robust talent pipeline. Infrastructure, Connectivity, Housing and Childcare supports economic growth and enhances competitiveness with goals and objectives for infrastructure improvements and investments. Collaboration and Partnerships emphasizes the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including government entities, business, educational institutions and community organizations.

County officials have confidence the plan will serve as a guiding light for the county’s economic future and growth and create a flourishing and dynamic community for generations to come.