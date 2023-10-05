Ride With Us: Motorcycle council welcomes first-time riders to weekend event

The Motorcycle Industry Council will host a first-ride experience this weekend with Ride With Us.

On Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8, anyone curious about riding dirt bikes for the first time will have 30 minutes at Overland Expo East at Oak Ridge Estates in Arrington, Virginia.

For Overland Expo ticket holders, the ride is free. Dirt bikes, helmets, gloves, over-the-ankle shoes and coaching will be provided. Pre-registration is not required, but rides will be first come, first served. Riders must be 16 years old or older.

A not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry, the MIC is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle through its expansion brand Ride With Us.

MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and was established in 1914, with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C.