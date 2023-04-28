Richmond woman charged in mass shooting that left one dead, two injured

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Halifax Avenue on Thursday as Kwanasia Clark, 25, of Richmond.

Destiny Conway, 23, of Richmond, was charged with malicious wounding use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

The shooting was reported Thursday at 2:19 a.m. Richmond Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after hearing gunfire in the area. They located three adult females with gunshot wounds. Two of the three sustained non-life threatening injuries, and one was pronounced dead on scene.

One woman was transported to a local hospital and the other refused treatment.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.