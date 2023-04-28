Countries
newsrichmond woman charged in mass shooting that left one dead two injured
Virginia

Richmond woman charged in mass shooting that left one dead, two injured

Chris Graham
Published date:
police car
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting on Halifax Avenue on Thursday as Kwanasia Clark, 25, of Richmond.

Destiny Conway, 23, of Richmond, was charged with malicious wounding use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

The shooting was reported Thursday at 2:19 a.m. Richmond Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after hearing gunfire in the area. They located three adult females with gunshot wounds. Two of the three sustained non-life threatening injuries, and one was pronounced dead on scene.

One woman was transported to a local hospital and the other refused treatment.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

