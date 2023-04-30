Countries
Richmond splits doubleheader in Bowie: Off to best 20-game start in team history
Richmond splits doubleheader in Bowie: Off to best 20-game start in team history

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader against the Bowie Baysox Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium, falling in Game 1, 1-0, before notching a 6-4 win in Game 2.

The Flying Squirrels (13-7) have set a new mark for their best start through 20 games in team history and have locked in a series win in this week’s series against the Baysox (6-13).

Game 1

Facing Kai-Wei Teng in the bottom of the first, Donta’ Williams lofted a sacrifice fly to left field and scored Cesar Prieto to give Bowie a 1-0 advantage.

The Flying Squirrels tallied one hit and struck out 10 times against Bowie starter Cade Povich. Richmond had three total base runners, but none advanced past second base.

Game 2

Bowie captured a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off an RBI single from John Rhodes, but Richmond fought back with four runs in the top of the third inning. Hayden Cantrelle zipped a one-out triple off Bowie reliever Garrett Stallings, and Munguia brought him home with a single. Luis Matos sent Munguia home with a run-scoring single and Tyler Fitzgerald blasted a two-run homer to push the Flying Squirrels to a three-run lead.

With the bases loaded in the fourth, Munguia skied a sacrifice fly to score Riley Mahan and extended the Richmond lead to 5-1.

Heston Kjerstad scored from second base on a Richmond throwing error in the fourth, drawing the Baysox within three runs.

Munguia pushed the Flying Squirrels to a 6-2 advantage in the sixth with an RBI single. Munguia finished the night 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

In the sixth, Zach Watson propelled a two-run homer against Juan Sanchez (Win, 3-1) to cut the deficit to 6-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Erik Miller fired a pair of looking strikeouts and a groundout to secure the Richmond victory.

Richmond starter Ryan Murphy worked four innings, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts.

The series concludes Sunday from Prince George’s Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Carson Seymour (0-1, 4.91) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Chayce McDermott (1-1, 0.68) for Bowie.

