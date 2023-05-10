Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond public schools custodial plant services workers vote to unionize
Virginia

Richmond Public Schools custodial, plant services workers vote to unionize

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Workers in the custodial and plant services department at Richmond Public Schools have voted to join Teamsters Local 322.

This is a historic move in Virginia, where public sector workers weren’t even able to collectively bargain until 2021.

Local 322 filed a petition in February with the Richmond city labor administrator to initiate an election for the Labor & Trades bargaining unit.

“For the first time in history, public sector workers in Virginia are eligible to join a union, and these Richmond Public Schools workers chose to join the strongest union in North America,” said Brian Peyton, president of Local 322. “We’re thrilled to welcome the first cohort of Virginia public sector workers to the Teamsters and cannot wait to organize more. We look forward to getting these hardworking men and women their very first Teamster contract.”

“History has been made in Virginia,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “Public sector workers play an instrumental role in keeping communities like Richmond safe, clean, and running seamlessly – and for that, they deserve a strong union contract. On behalf of the 1.2 million Teamster members across the U.S., we are honored to have been chosen by our new members to represent the first group of organized Virginia public sector workers.”

“I voted the join the Teamsters because I wanted a voice on the job, fair compensation, and strong representation,” said Lawrence Pope, a custodian at Richmond Public Schools. “The Teamsters are the best fit to represent Richmond Public Schools workers – and I am thrilled that my colleagues agreed and voted to join the union. I am excited to officially be a Teamster.”

“For the last several months, our team has been on the ground talking with hundreds of Richmond city workers about how to improve their lives,” said Dwayne Johnson, organizing director at Local 322. “These Richmond Public Schools workers have since decided that a Teamster contract is the best way to ensure higher wages, better benefits, and respect on the job. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome more than 200 new members to Local 322.”

Teamsters Local 322 represents more than 1,600 workers in Virginia.

For more information, visit teamsterslocal322.org.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Trains move hazardous materials through the Valley: Are we prepared for a derailment?
2 Warren County sheriff’s deputies indicted for traffic stop that led to motorist’s death
3 Group: ‘Corporate America must step forward and play their part’ to stem gun violence
4 Tony Bennett, UVA hoops staff, competing well in new AAU-style recruiting environment
5 Virginia basketball recruiting: ‘Hoos offer four-star 2024 guard Christian Bliss

Latest News

police car
Local

Charlottesville Police offer more details on incident that led to school lockdowns

Chris Graham
reece beekman
Sports

UVA guard Reece Beekman gets NBA Draft Combine invite: He’s probably gone

Chris Graham

Virginia guard Reece Beekman is among the 78 players who on Tuesday got an invite to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.

Norfolk Tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides roll to 10-2 win over Jacksonville in series opener

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (25-8) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-15), 10-2, on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

FredNats eek out 4-3 win over Carolina Mudcats to open series on Tuesday

Chris Graham
Local

‘Food is a human right’: Project GROWS welcomes new executive director

Rebecca Barnabi
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond opens week at Erie with 10-1 loss

Chris Graham
waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro City Council pushing ahead with barebones budget for 2023-2024

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy