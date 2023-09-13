Countries
Richmond powers past Erie, 4-3, to take opener in key Eastern League series
Sports

Richmond powers past Erie, 4-3, to take opener in key Eastern League series

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels rocketed three home runs and stopped a late rally in a 4-3 win against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (71-62, 38-26), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, scored all four of their runs on homers to take the series opener against the SeaWolves (73-59, 36-28), the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Richmond has won eight of its last nine games.

After going hitless over the first four innings, Brady Whalen launched a solo home run to right field in the top of the fifth to push Richmond ahead, 1-0.

The SeaWolves evened the score, 1-1, in the fifth inning when Jake Holton batted an RBI triple against Flying Squirrels starter Carson Seymour (Win, 5-3). It was the only run Seymour allowed over five innings.

Victor Bericoto crushed a solo home run to left field in the sixth inning to jump the Flying Squirrels ahead by one run. After a base hit by Ismael Munguia, Will Wilson belted a two-run homer against reliever Tim Naughton (Loss, 4-3) to push the Richmond advantage to 4-1.

Erie closed the score to 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Daniel Cabrera hit an RBI groundout.

Jace Jung hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to move the score to 4-3.

After a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth, Daniel Cabrera lined a single to center field against Tyler Myrick (Save, 5). Shane Matheny made a diving stop and zipped a throw to third base to get the baserunner out, securing the Richmond win.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series Wednesday against the SeaWolves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Left-hander Nick Zwack (5-7, 6.46) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie left-hander Lael Lockhart (5-2, 2.71).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

