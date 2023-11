The Richmond Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old.

Breanna Ortiz was last seen in the 4700 block of Walmsley Boulevard in Richmond on Oct 30.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and light blue pajama bottoms. She was traveling on foot.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department Major Crimes Division at 804-646-6764.