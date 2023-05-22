Countries
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Hanover Avenue homicide; looking for suspects

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the male in a death investigation on Hanover Avenue as Walter Robinson III, 36, of Richmond.

On Saturday at approximately 11:54 a.m., officers were called to the 4500 block of Hanover Avenue for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Robinson III, down and unresponsive in a residential disposal container in the alley.

There were no obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

