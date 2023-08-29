Countries
Richmond Police confirm identity of 21-year-old Monday shooting victim
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police confirm identity of 21-year-old Monday shooting victim

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police emergency fire accident
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police officers working a collision just after rush hour on Monday were “approached and notified of a shooting,” according to a police report.

The victim, Isaiah Johnson, 21, of Hopewell was taken to a local hospital by the Richmond Ambulance Authority but died due to his injuries.

Detectives have determined that Johnson was shot in the 4300 block of Richmond Highway.

According to police, before notifying detectives, a vehicle was being used to transport Johnson to the hospital but stopped and alerted police who were working an accident at approximately 5:24 p.m. nearby in the 300 block of Richmond Highway.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

