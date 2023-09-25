Richmond Police: Chesterfield man identified as gunshot victim on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in a homicide that occurred on Mechanicsville Turnpike on Tuesday at 12:45 a.m.

Terrell Hancock, 24, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Hancock was found unresponsive on a walkway in front of a building and had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.