Richmond Police: Chesterfield man identified as gunshot victim on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Richmond Police: Chesterfield man identified as gunshot victim on Mechanicsville Turnpike

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in a homicide that occurred on Mechanicsville Turnpike on Tuesday at 12:45 a.m.

Terrell Hancock, 24, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Hancock was found unresponsive on a walkway in front of a building and had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

