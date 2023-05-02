Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond national group expanding at henrico county hq doubling workforce
Virginia

Richmond National Group expanding at Henrico County HQ, doubling workforce

Chris Graham
Published date:

Richmond National GroupRichmond National Group will invest $350,000 to expand its headquarters in Henrico County as the company is planning to add 100 new jobs, more than doubling its workforce.

The move comes after Richmond National Group raised more than $30 million in March in common equity capital from existing shareholders, including HF Capital, Bonhill Capital, WT Holdings, and employees, to support continued growth in the business.

This brings the total equity capital raised for the company, a specialty excess and surplus lines insurance company serving select wholesale brokers across the country founded in 2021, to more than $100 million.

“We chose to start our specialty insurance company in the Richmond, Va., area primarily due to its deep talent pool of insurance and financial services professionals and its favorable business environment,” Richmond National Group President and CEO Joseph C. Kavanagh said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate
2 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
3 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

farm credit of virginias
Virginia

Farm Credit of the Virginias accepting applications for Charitable Contributions Fund

Crystal Graham
Bowman Hall exterior
Local

Bowman Hall renovation project to create new engaged learning classrooms at Bridgewater College 

Crystal Graham

An $8.5 million renovation will reshape one of Bridgewater College’s academic buildings creating state-of-the-art classrooms and learning spaces. 

irs taxes
U.S./World

Legislation introduced to fix flaw in U.S. tax code when IRS is backlogged

Rebecca Barnabi

Interest accumulates on Americans’ tax refunds if the IRS is delayed by more than 45 days in providing the refund.

interstate 95
Virginia

Woman killed after exiting vehicle on Interstate 95, struck by passing car

Chris Graham
vdot logo
U.S./World

VDOT requests public input on U.S. 50 corridor in Frederick County and Winchester

Rebecca Barnabi
farmville escaped inmates
Virginia

Two inmates on the run after escape from regional jail near Farmville

Crystal Graham
uva football
Sports

Virginia lands Clemson transfer Malcolm Greene, addressing key need at cornerback

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy