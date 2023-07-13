Countries
Virginia

Richmond man shot by police serving pre-dawn search warrant dies in local hospital

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A man shot after brandishing a Richmond Police officer attempting to serve a search warrant in a Jan. 9 encounter has died.

Douglas Price, 61, of Richmond, died on Wednesday at a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment related to the incident, according to Richmond Police.

Officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive at 4:47 a.m. the morning of Jan. 9. Following the establishment of a perimeter and RPD vehicles on scene illuminating flashing emergency lights, repeated attempts to contact anyone in the house via a PA system to exit the structure were made.

With no response to the announcements, the door to the house was breached. Price was observed brandishing a firearm at an officer in the doorway, and the officer fired his department-issued firearm at Price, striking him.

Price was given first aid before being transported to a local hospital.

The department has pledged to provide the public with a critical incident briefing video of the fatal use of force from this narcotics-related search warrant operation. The video will be available to view within two weeks.

“It is my continuing goal to provide to the community a clear and unbiased account of critical incidents involving the fatal use of force,” said Interim Chief Rick Edwards. “By providing the public this video evidence, which in this instance includes body-worn camera footage and crime scene photos, this critical incident briefing video will inform the public to the nature and circumstance of this critical incident.”

