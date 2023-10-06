Richmond man pleads guilty to possession of firearm at scene of active shooting

A Richmond man pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on March 29, officers of the Richmond Police Department responded to a call of an active shooting near the intersection of Williamsburg and Government roads.

Units arrived at that location within minutes of receiving the report and went to a nearby restaurant parking lot.

When they arrived, they saw Devon Martin, 30, wearing a hoodie which appeared to have a heavy, L-shaped object in the right pocket of the hoodie.

As the officers approached Martin, he got into the passenger side of a vehicle. The officers ordered Martin to exit the vehicle and then conducted a pat down.

They found in Martin’s possession a Taurus, 9mm firearm in the pocket of his hoodie.

Martin was previously convicted in 2019 in the Eastern District of Virginia for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.