Home Richmond man indicted by grand jury, charged in homicide, four robberies during holidays
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond man indicted by grand jury, charged in homicide, four robberies during holidays

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A 60-year-old Richmond man has been charged for multiple incidents including a fatal robbery.

A grand jury indicted Mark Palmer in a homicide that occurred at a business on Richmond Highway on Dec. 13. He has also been charged in three additional robbery incidents that occurred between Nov. 26 and Dec. 11.

Palmer has been charged with homicide, attempted robbery with a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x2 for the homicide on Dec. 13.

Palmer has also been charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm in an attempted robbery for the attempted robbery of an employee of a business in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road on Dec. 11.

Palmer has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a robbery of an employee of a business in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard on Dec. 8.

Palmer has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a robbery of an employee of a business in the 5100 block of Hull Street Road on Nov. 26.

Detectives have been working on several robbery and attempted robbery cases and connected Palmer to those crimes and the homicide.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

