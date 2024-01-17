Richmond man indicted by grand jury, charged in homicide, four robberies during holidays

A 60-year-old Richmond man has been charged for multiple incidents including a fatal robbery.

A grand jury indicted Mark Palmer in a homicide that occurred at a business on Richmond Highway on Dec. 13. He has also been charged in three additional robbery incidents that occurred between Nov. 26 and Dec. 11.

Palmer has been charged with homicide, attempted robbery with a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x2 for the homicide on Dec. 13.

Palmer has also been charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm in an attempted robbery for the attempted robbery of an employee of a business in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road on Dec. 11.

Palmer has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a robbery of an employee of a business in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard on Dec. 8.

Palmer has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a robbery of an employee of a business in the 5100 block of Hull Street Road on Nov. 26.

Detectives have been working on several robbery and attempted robbery cases and connected Palmer to those crimes and the homicide.