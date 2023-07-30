Richmond Flying Squirrels walk off Portland Sea Dogs to complete 4-3 comeback win

Brady Whalen’s walk-off sacrifice fly propelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory against the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night at The Diamond.

It was the fourth walk-off victory of the season for the Flying Squirrels (49-46, 16-10), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, and it clinched a series victory against the Sea Dogs (56-39, 16-10), the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jimmy Glowenke smacked a leadoff double against Portland reliever Luis Guerrero (Loss, 3-2). Ismael Munguia checked in as a pinch hitter and lined an RBI single to even the score, 3-3.

In the next at-bat, Wade Meckler rocketed a ground-rule double and the Sea Dogs elected to intentionally walk Shane Matheny to load the bases. After a strikeout, Whalen lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Munguia from third and sealed the Flying Squirrel’s third comeback win of the series.

Whalen opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI double to score Shane Matheny from first base and jumped the Flying Squirrels ahead, 1-0. Whalen has totaled four RBIs over three games against the Sea Dogs this week.

After back-to-back hits to lead off the fifth, Tyler McDonough bounced a single into right field and a Richmond fielding error scored both runners and McDonough to send Portland in front, 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Andy Thomas blasted a solo home run against Portland starter Wikelman Gonzalez to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was Thomas’ 10th home run of the season and the home run by either team in the series.

Richmond reliever Parker Dunshee struck out four of the seven batters faced over two scoreless innings. Tyler Myrick (Win, 1-0) followed with a scoreless eighth inning and

In his home debut, starter John Michael Bertrand tied a season-high five innings, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks with two strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the series against the Sea Dogs Sunday afternoon with a first pitch at 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Ryan Murphy (1-7, 4.67) will start for Richmond opposed by Portland right-hander Chih-Jung Liu (5-7, 4.57).

