Richmond Flying Squirrels make it three straight in Bowie with 7-2 win

A four-run seventh inning keyed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-2 win over the Bowie Baysox Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (12-6) have three consecutive wins against the Baysox (5-12) and have scored 20 runs in the series.

On the third pitch of the ballgame, Ismael Munguia blasted a solo home run to right field to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 advantage. It was the second home run of the season for Munguia.

Bowie evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the third off an RBI single from Coby Mayo, the #9 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system.

Facing O’s rehabber Dillon Tate (4-4, 3.05 ERA, five saves for Baltimore in 2022) in the top of the sixth, the Flying Squirrels led off the frame with runners at first and third off an error and a double. Andy Thomas gave Richmond the lead with an RBI groundout, and Hayden Cantrelle brought home a run with a single to push the Flying Squirrels ahead 3-1.

The Baysox closed the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Mayo scored from third base off a passed ball.

Richmond extended its advantage with a four-run seventh inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Munguia scored from third base off a balk. Thomas drew a walk to load the bases again, and Cantrelle took a walk to bring home Luis Matos and move Richmond to a 5-2 lead.

Later in the inning, Riley Mahan shot a two-RBI single to right field and padded the Flying Squirrels lead to five runs. Mahan has racked up five RBIs over the past four games.

Richmond starter Mason Black, the #10 prospect in the Giants organization, spun in a season-high eight strikeouts over four innings, allowing two hits and one run. Randy Rodriguez, the Giants’ #26 prospect, worked three innings with one hit, one walk, one unearned run and four strikeouts.

Bowie went scoreless in the eighth inning against Raymond Burgos, and Blake Rivera set down the Baysox in order in the ninth inning to close out the win.

The four Richmond pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

The series continues Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (0-1, 3.09) will take the hill for Richmond opposed by Bowie left-hander Cade Povich (1-1, 5.25), who is the O’s #12 prospect.