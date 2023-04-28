Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond flying squirrels make it three straight in bowie with 7 2 win
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels make it three straight in Bowie with 7-2 win

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsA four-run seventh inning keyed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 7-2 win over the Bowie Baysox Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (12-6) have three consecutive wins against the Baysox (5-12) and have scored 20 runs in the series.

On the third pitch of the ballgame, Ismael Munguia blasted a solo home run to right field to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 advantage. It was the second home run of the season for Munguia.

Bowie evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the third off an RBI single from Coby Mayo, the #9 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles farm system.

Facing O’s rehabber Dillon Tate (4-4, 3.05 ERA, five saves for Baltimore in 2022) in the top of the sixth, the Flying Squirrels led off the frame with runners at first and third off an error and a double. Andy Thomas gave Richmond the lead with an RBI groundout, and Hayden Cantrelle brought home a run with a single to push the Flying Squirrels ahead 3-1.

The Baysox closed the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Mayo scored from third base off a passed ball.

Richmond extended its advantage with a four-run seventh inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Munguia scored from third base off a balk. Thomas drew a walk to load the bases again, and Cantrelle took a walk to bring home Luis Matos and move Richmond to a 5-2 lead.

Later in the inning, Riley Mahan shot a two-RBI single to right field and padded the Flying Squirrels lead to five runs. Mahan has racked up five RBIs over the past four games.

Richmond starter Mason Black, the #10 prospect in the Giants organization, spun in a season-high eight strikeouts over four innings, allowing two hits and one run. Randy Rodriguez, the Giants’ #26 prospect, worked three innings with one hit, one walk, one unearned run and four strikeouts.

Bowie went scoreless in the eighth inning against Raymond Burgos, and Blake Rivera set down the Baysox in order in the ninth inning to close out the win.

The four Richmond pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

The series continues Friday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (0-1, 3.09) will take the hill for Richmond opposed by Bowie left-hander Cade Povich (1-1, 5.25), who is the O’s #12 prospect.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
2 Staunton leaders vote 4-3 to back 89-cent tax rate: The political winds have shifted
3 Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson finally agree to terms: Analysis of the $260M deal
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 UVA Strong: Moving NFL tribute to Chandler, Davis, Perry another step in mourning process

Latest News

uva players nfl draft
Sports

UVA Strong: Moving NFL tribute to Chandler, Davis, Perry another step in mourning process

Chris Graham
Culture

Appreciation: Waynesboro Players brings stories of working men and women to stage

Rebecca Barnabi

“Working: A Musical” is Waynesboro Players' first musical production since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture

‘It’s suppertime:’ “Little Shop of Horrors” brings cautionary tale to stage

Rebecca Barnabi

In The Wayne Theatre’s new production, Seymour Krelboined has a crush on his beautiful co-worker and has discovered a new species of plant.

covid-19
U.S./World

Were pandemic school shutdowns the cause of dramatic increase in youth suicide attempts?

Chris Graham
veteran depression
U.S./World

Time for change? ‘I’ve lost more soldiers to suicide than I have to enemy combatants’

Crystal Graham
Local

Staunton City Council candidate Adam Campbell to host meet-and-greet

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County
Local

Augusta County: Grant opportunities announced for tourism-related businesses

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy