Richmond drops home opener to Akron, in front of sellout crowd, 2-1

The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped their home opener, 2-1, to the Akron RubberDucks in front of a sellout crowd of 9,810 on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels have sold out their home opener in all 14 seasons since the team’s year in 2010.

In the top of the first, Kahlil Watson reached on a single to lead off the game. Hayden Birdsong (0-1) struck out the next two batters and worked a two-strike count against Aaron Bracho before he belted a two-run homer to drive home the only Akron runs of the game.

Birdsong settled in to strike out six batters over four innings in his season debut.

In the bottom of the ninth, Victor Bericoto hit a one-out double, and Logan Wyatt brought him in to score with a double off the right-field wall to cut the Akron lead to 2-1.

Akron reliever Andrew Walters (Save, 2) struck out Vaun Brown to end the game, stranding the potential tying run at second base.

The Flying Squirrels continue the first homestand of 2024 on Wednesday night against the RubberDucks at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (0-0, 5.40) will start for Richmond, opposed by Akron right-hander Ryan Webb, who will made his Double-A debut.

