Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsretired nasa astronaut to share story at virginia museum of history culture
Culture

Retired NASA astronaut to share story at Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Crystal Graham
Published date:
leland melvin astronaut nasa chasing space
Submitted

Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for an afternoon with Virginia astronaut Leland Melvin, who will share the inspirational story of grit, grace and second chances that led him to space.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 3-4 p.m. Tickets are required for the event.

A Lynchburg native, graduate of the University of Richmond, and the only person in history to catch a pass in the National Football League and in space, Leland will discuss his personal journey through the pages of the book Chasing Space.

Tickets include day-of-program access to the VMHC to experience the museum’s newest exhibition, Apollo: When We Went to the Moon. This interactive exhibition, which will be on display through Dec. 31, chronicles how space exploration that began as an extension of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union ultimately led to international cooperation both on and off Earth.

Visitors can touch a piece of the Moon, be transported to the Apollo 11 launch pad as part of an immersive audiovisual experience; leave their “footprints” behind as they walk across a virtual lunar surface; and climb aboard a full-scale Apollo 17 lunar rover model to experience how astronauts got around on the moon.

The museum is located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., in Richmond.

For more information, visit VirginiaHistory.org/ChasingSpace

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Man shows up at Sentara RMH with gunshot wound: Harrisonburg PD trying to figure out why
2 Chief deputy with Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office charged with DUI, loses job
3 City of Bristol, Virginia DEQ enter into consent decree to address landfill odor issues
4 Not so egg-cited: Inflation affects Easter celebrations in the U.S. in 2023
5 Virginia Basketball Q&A: Was playing time for Ben Vander Plas a cause of the mass exodus?

Latest News

new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with poets Annie Kim and Maya Pindyck

Crystal Graham
Local

Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi

A steady decline in COVID-19 cases at Augusta Health has led the hospital to adjust its visitation and masking policies.

U.S./World

‘We need to use all the tools we have:’ Distracted driving is NHTSA’s focus in April

Rebecca Barnabi

Distraction-related fatalities increased 12 percent from 3,154 in 2020 to 3,522 in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

police
Local

Motorcyclist dead from injuries in two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Chris Graham
flixbus charlottesville NYC
Local

FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6

Crystal Graham
department of justice logo 2023
Virginia

Life sentence affirmed for man who left overdose victim to die in Winchester motel room

Crystal Graham
grocery store register
Local

Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy