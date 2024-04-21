Countries
Home Registration open for New River Trail Challenge Triathlon on Sept. 21
Sports

Registration open for New River Trail Challenge Triathlon on Sept. 21

Crystal Graham
Published date:
kayaker in water
Submitted/New River Trail Challenge

Athletes from across the Mid-Atlantic region will convene at New River Trail State Park on Sept. 21 for the New River Trail Challenge Triathlon.

The three-stage, 65.2-mile race, part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series, begins with a 40-mile out-and-back bike leg, followed by a 12.1-mile downriver kayak paddle and ends with a half-marathon run along the river.

Registration is limited to 250 participants.

Athletes of all fitness levels and age groups are invited to compete solo or in teams of two or three.

Overall male and female winners will receive a $250 Virginia State Parks gift certificate. The fastest team will receive a $300 gift certificate.

“The New River Trail Challenge is a race for everyone. We have competitors of all skill levels, ranging from world-class athletes to bucket listers from the age of 16 to 72,” said Steve Boyd, Virginia State Parks promotions manager.

Early registration is recommended as the challenge reached capacity in June last year.

Early registrants receive price discounts and are guaranteed a New River Trail Triathlon t-shirt.

To learn more or to register, go to virginiastateparks.gov/nrt-challenge.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

