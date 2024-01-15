Countries
Refreezing, snow showers possible overnight throughout Virginia
Climate, Local

Refreezing, snow showers possible overnight throughout Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
car in snow
(© smiltena – stock.adobe.com)

Wet roads in the Valley and throughout Virginia are likely to refreeze overnight, and snow showers may bring additional accumulation. A winter weather advisory remains in effect.

The Virginia Department of Transportation in Staunton has had crews on the roads since midnight, and crews will continue with 12-hour shifts tonight and Tuesday.

VDOT says “the safest plan is not to travel during winter weather conditions.”

Rapidly changing road conditions are possible as precipitation amounts vary across Virginia. Untreated surfaces are most likely to receive additional snow accumulation.

VDOT Staunton District road conditions

(as of 4:30 p.m.)

  • Interstate 64 – Minor conditions in Alleghany County. Clear conditions in Rockbridge and Augusta counties.
  • Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.
  • Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.
  • Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland County. Minor conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Rockingham and Page counties. Clear conditions in Augusta, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties.
  • Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick and Page counties. Minor conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Warren and Clarke counties.

Current conditions may be found on https://www.511virginia.org/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

