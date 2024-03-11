Countries
Reece Beekman not even on the first team? ACC Basketball awards as farce

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva reece beekman wake8
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

The guy that I would have voted, if I’d had a vote, as the 2024 ACC Player of the Year, Reece Beekman, didn’t even make the All-ACC first-team, and didn’t get a single vote for Player of the Year.

Beekman did win his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award, outpolling Virginia teammate Ryan Dunn, who would have been the guy I would have voted for there, but so much for my whining on that point about not having a vote.

The voters – the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 media members; god knows who they are – went with UNC point guard RJ Davis as Player of the Year, because, you know, counting stats.

Davis averaged 21.1 points and 3.5 assists per game on high shot volume – 16.1 per game, which also led the league.

Beekman’s counting stats – 14.3 points and 6.0 assists per game, the latter leading the ACC, with the second-place guy, Georgia Tech freshman Naithan George, averaging 4.6 assists per game – maybe aren’t as impressive.

Beekman led the ACC in box plus/minus (11.1). Davis was second (10.9). Beekman tied with Dunn in defensive box plus/minus (5.7), had that huge edge on the field in assists, and did all that as the guy not only responsible for leading his team in scoring, but did what he did on a team with only one other guy (sophomore guard Isaac McKneely) averaging in double-digits in scoring.

At the absolute least, he was first-team All-ACC, except that he wasn’t.

The lazy asses who voted on this went with four of the league’s top five scorers and the leading scorer from Duke, which is pretty much the default for any kind of even tepid analysis.

I’m glad I don’t get a vote; I wouldn’t want to be associated with this kind of sloppy work.

My rationale for Dunn over Beekman on DPOY: slightly better deep-dive defensive numbers.

According to Synergy Sports data, Beekman allowed opponents to score 5.9 points per game and 0.719 points per possession on 34.4 percent shooting (41.5 percent effective field-goal percentage), while Dunn allowed 4.2 points per game and 0.718 points per possession on 29.7 percent shooting (36.9 percent effective field-goal percentage).

Even the counting numbers favored Dunn, who averaged 2.4 blocked shots per game. Beekman’s defensive counting number is steals; he averaged 2.1 steals per game.

Lazy asses.

2023-24 ACC Basketball Awards

Player of the Year

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 68 votes

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 1

Quinten Post, Boston College, 1

All- ACC First Team

Name, School, Points

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373

PJ Hall, Clemson, 363

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280

All-ACC Second Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219

Norchad Omier, Miami, 172

Quinten Post, Boston College, 135

All-ACC Third Team

DJ Horne, NC State, 109

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62

Honorable Mention

Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54

Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47

Jared McCain, Duke, 29

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24

Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10

Defensive Player of the Year

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 43 votes

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 19

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 4

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 4

Quinten Post, Boston College, 2

Jaeden Zackery, Boston College, 1

Jack Clark, Clemson, 1

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 1

All-Defensive Team

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes

Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26

Quinten Post, Boston College, 21

Rookie of the Year

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 20

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 5

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 2

Caleb Foster, Duke, 1

Kyshawn George, Miami, 1

All-Rookie Team

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes

Jared McCain, Duke, 73

Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65

Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60

Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39

Most Improved Player

Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 30 votes

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 18

Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech, 12

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 5

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 3

Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 3

Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 3

Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1

Sixth Man Of the Year

Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 33 votes

Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 20

Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 6

Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 5

Mason Madsen, Boston College, 4

Primo Spears, Florida State, 4

Caleb Foster, Duke, 3

Coach of the Year

Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes

Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12

Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6

Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3

Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1

Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

