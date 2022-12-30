Menu
news ravens qb lamar jackson ruled out for sundays game with pittsburgh steelers
Sports

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out for Sunday’s game with Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Graham
Published:
lamar jackson
(© LifetimeStock – Steve Jacobson)

Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained PCL, meaning Tyler Huntley will be the QB1 for the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night.

The Ravens (10-5) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) with an outside shot at winning the AFC North, with a win in that one and then a win over the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) next week.

Baltimore has gone 3-1 with Huntley behind center. The offense hasn’t exactly shined with Huntley, averaging 11.5 points and 304.3 yards per game.

Huntley is completing 67.0 percent of his passes, throwing for 528 yards, one TD, two INTs, a 76.6 passer rating and a 36.0 QBR, and gaining 113 yards and adding a TD on the ground.

Jackson was injured in the first quarter of a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4.

The 2019 MVP has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 TDs, seven INTs, a 91.1 passer rating and a 59.5 QBR, adding 764 yards and three TDs on the ground.

Harbaugh had initially described his injury as “week to week,” and the PCL injury that he suffered typically takes one to three weeks to recover from.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

