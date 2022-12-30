Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out for Sunday’s game with Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained PCL, meaning Tyler Huntley will be the QB1 for the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night.

The Ravens (10-5) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) with an outside shot at winning the AFC North, with a win in that one and then a win over the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) next week.

Baltimore has gone 3-1 with Huntley behind center. The offense hasn’t exactly shined with Huntley, averaging 11.5 points and 304.3 yards per game.

Huntley is completing 67.0 percent of his passes, throwing for 528 yards, one TD, two INTs, a 76.6 passer rating and a 36.0 QBR, and gaining 113 yards and adding a TD on the ground.

Jackson was injured in the first quarter of a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4.

The 2019 MVP has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 TDs, seven INTs, a 91.1 passer rating and a 59.5 QBR, adding 764 yards and three TDs on the ground.

Harbaugh had initially described his injury as “week to week,” and the PCL injury that he suffered typically takes one to three weeks to recover from.