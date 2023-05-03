Countries
Sports

Radio: Can we possibly wait until 2024 for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams?

Chris Graham
Published date:
football money
(© Scott Maxwell – stock.adobe.com)
AFP editor Chris Graham was a guest on today’s “Mark Moses Show” to talk about the release of the College Football Playoff’s expanded schedule that rolls out in 2024.

The big question: can we wait until 2024 for the playoff to finally engage more than the six or seven fan bases whose programs have dominated the playoff field the past several years?

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

