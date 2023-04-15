Countries
Local

PVCC to hold spring commencement at John Paul Jones Arena

Crystal Graham
Published date:
baron schwartz charlottesville
Baron Schwartz, submitted photo

Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold its 50th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m., at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony honoring the spring graduation class is Baron Schwartz.

Schwartz attended PVCC from 1998-99 and transferred to the University of Virginia, where he completed an undergraduate degree in Computer Science. He remained in the Charlottesville area working as a computer programmer, specializing in database software and becoming an author and consultant. In 2012, Schwartz founded VividCortex, a technology startup company that developed innovative database performance management software.

“Commencement is a time to celebrate successful lives and strong futures,” said PVCC President Jean Runyon. “Baron’s PVCC connection and his own success story provide the framework for an inspiring message for our graduates. We are pleased that Baron accepted our invitation to speak at this year’s commencement.”

This year, in addition to those who have earned an associate degree, graduates of adult learning programs offered by [email protected] and the Workforce Services division will participate in the ceremony.

PVCC will also celebrate graduates in the following special ceremonies:

  • Early College Scholars Ceremony: May 4, at 6:30 p.m. – William Monroe High School, Greene County
  • Radiography Pinning Ceremony: May 9, at 6 p.m. – PVCC Dickinson Building, Main Stage Theatre
  • Sonography Pinning Ceremony: May 10, at 6 p.m. – PVCC Dickinson Building, Main Stage Theatre
  • Nursing Pinning Ceremony: May 12, at 1 p.m. – John Paul Jones Arena

For more information on graduation or to learn about John Paul Jones Arena policies, visit pvcc.edu/graduation.

