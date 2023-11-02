Purple Star: 110 Virginia schools achieve military-friendly state designation in 2023

The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected students and their families.

The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on the Educational Opportunity for Military Children are recognizing 110 public and private schools as “Purple Star” schools. Twenty-nine of the schools are second time recipients of the distinction. This is the sixth year the VDOE and The Council have designated Purple Star schools.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools and Stafford County Public Schools achieved Purple Star division status for the first time in 2023. To reach and maintain Purple Star division status all schools in the school division must have an active Purple Star School designation. Chesapeake Public Schools, York County Public Schools and Poquoson City Public Schools are maintaining their Purple Star division statuses this year with the awarding of schools in their divisions.

Since 2018, VDOE and The Council have provided 569 awards to deserving schools in the Commonwealth, and 360 of the schools have maintained an active designation and 148 have received the designation twice. Purple Star schools retain the designation for three years before being required to reapply.

Several of the largest and most important military installations in the United States are in Virginia. More than 78,000 school-age military connected students attend public schools in the Commonwealth. Their parents serve on active duty, in the Reserves or in the Virginia National Guard.

The Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children was created in 2009 to ensure that all matters related to the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children were managed with fidelity. The compact expresses the commitment of participating states to remove barriers to academic success for children of military families. Virginia was the second state after Ohio to establish Purple Star School recognition. Now, more than 43 states have adopted the Purple Star School designation program.

Schools that earn the award receive a certificate of recognition from the Virginia Council, a Virginia Purple Star commemorative coin to display and are listed as a Purple Star school on the VDOE Military Families webpage.

The 2023-2024 Virginia public and private schools that have earned a Purple Star award are as follows, by division. Those with an asterisk * are receiving their second Purple Star award.:

Albemarle County Public Schools

Meriwether Lewis (Ivy) Elementary School

Alexandria City Public Schools

Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy

Arlington Public Schools

Innovation Elementary School

Washington-Liberty High School

Alice West Fleet Elementary School

Chesapeake Public Schools – Maintaining Purple Star Division

Butts Road Elementary School

G.W. Carver Intermediate School *

Portlock Primary School *

Fairfax County Public Schools

Belle View Elementary School

Bonnie Brae Elementary

Canterbury Woods Elementary School

Centreville Elementary School

Chesterbrook Elementary School

Herndon Elementary School

Katherine Johnson Middle School

Kings Park Elementary School

Lake Braddock Secondary School

Lemon Road Elementary School

Lynbrook Elementary School

Rolling Valley Elementary School

Rose Hill Elementary School

South County High School

South County Middle School

Wakefield Forest Elementary School

West Springfield Elementary School *

Westfield High School

Fredericksburg City Public Schools – Achievement of Purple Star Division Status

James Monroe High School

Gloucester County Public Schools

Abingdon Elementary School

Achilles Elementary School *

Hampton City Public Schools

Benjamin Syms Middle School

Captain John Smith Elementary

Cooper Elementary School

George P. Phenix PK-8 School

Langley Elementary School

Luther W. Machen Elementary School

Loudoun County Public Schools

Cardinal Ridge Elementary School

J. Michael Lunsford Middle School

Legacy Elementary School

Riverside High School

Rock Ridge High School

Poquoson City Public Schools – Maintaining Purple Star Division

Poquoson Elementary School

Poquoson High School *

Poquoson Middle School

Poquoson Primary School

Portsmouth Public Schools

Churchland Academy Elementary

Churchland Primary and Intermediate

Cradock Middle School

I.C. Norcom High School

Manor High School

Prince George County Public Schools

David A. Harrison Elementary *

JEJ Moore Middle School

Middle Road Elementary (Previously William A. Walton Elementary) *

Prince William County Public Schools

Antietam Elementary School

Bristow Run Elementary School *

C. D. Hylton High School *

Covington-Harper Elementary School

Gainesville Middle School *

Haymarket Elementary School

Kyle R. Wilson Elementary School *

Lake Ridge Elementary School

Mary Williams Elementary School *

Minnieville Elementary School *

Mountain View Elementary School

Old Bridge Elementary School *

Patriot High School

Penn Elementary School *

Pennington Traditional School

Potomac High School

Potomac View Elementary School

Rockledge Elementary School

Samuel L. Gravely Elementary School *

Stafford County Public Schools – Achievement of Purple Star Division Status

A.G. Wright Middle School

Anne E. Moncure Elementary School

Anthony Burns Elementary School *

Brooke Point High School

Colonial Forge High School *

Dixon-Smith Middle School

Edward E. Drew, Jr Middle School

Ferry Farm Elementary School

Garrisonville Elementary School

Grafton Village Elementary

Hampton Oaks Elementary *

Hartwood Elementary School

H.H. Poole Middle School

Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School *

Mountain View High School

Park Ridge Elementary School *

Rodney Thompson Middle School

Shirley C. Heim Middle School

Stafford Elementary

Stafford High School

Stafford Middle School

T. Benton Gayle Middle School

Suffolk County Public Schools

Col. Fred Cherry Middle School

John Yeates Middle School *

Florence Bowser Elementary School

Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Birdneck Elementary School *

Frank W. Cox High School

Indian Lakes Elementary School

John B. Dey Elementary

Virginia Private Schools

Catholic High School

Five Star Kids PreK at the Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Roads

Lynnhaven School, Inc.

Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School

Saint Matthew’s Catholic School *

Saint Patrick Catholic School

The Williams School

York County Public Schools – Maintaining Purple Star Division