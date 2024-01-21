Countries
Home Purchase of new license plate in Virginia supports the art community through grants
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Purchase of new license plate in Virginia supports the art community through grants

Crystal Graham
Published date:
VCA license plate
Submitted

The Virginia Commission for the Arts debuted a colorful new license plate on Friday that aims to serve and support the state’s arts community.

A portion of the fee for each Virginians for the Arts plate goes directly to the VCA and advances its mission of investing in the arts in Virginia.

“Virginians are enthusiastic supporters of the arts,” said VCA Executive Director Margaret Hancock. “Drivers throughout the Commonwealth have the unique opportunity to share their passion by displaying the Virginians for the Arts license plate on their vehicle. With its colorful burst inspired by colors from the Virginia state flag, it’s an expression of joy, much like the art it serves to elevate.”

In 2023, the VCA strategically invested $5.2 million in the arts by providing grant funds to 800 organizations, resulting in countless impactful arts experiences for Virginians.

Obtaining the VCA plate

  • Virginia drivers can purchase or renew the Virginians for the Arts license plate at the DMV or online.
  • Specialty plate costs start at $25 in addition to the registration fee.
  • Sixty percent of the funds generated through license plate sales and renewals go directly to grants designated for artists and arts organizations.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

