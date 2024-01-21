Purchase of new license plate in Virginia supports the art community through grants

The Virginia Commission for the Arts debuted a colorful new license plate on Friday that aims to serve and support the state’s arts community.

A portion of the fee for each Virginians for the Arts plate goes directly to the VCA and advances its mission of investing in the arts in Virginia.

“Virginians are enthusiastic supporters of the arts,” said VCA Executive Director Margaret Hancock. “Drivers throughout the Commonwealth have the unique opportunity to share their passion by displaying the Virginians for the Arts license plate on their vehicle. With its colorful burst inspired by colors from the Virginia state flag, it’s an expression of joy, much like the art it serves to elevate.”

In 2023, the VCA strategically invested $5.2 million in the arts by providing grant funds to 800 organizations, resulting in countless impactful arts experiences for Virginians.

Obtaining the VCA plate