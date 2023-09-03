Prince William County Police search for missing, endangered Woodbridge man

The Prince William County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old male.

Jaishon Montgomery was last seen leaving his residence on Plumage Eagle Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County on the morning of Aug. 23.

Montgomery may be operating a 2018 yellow four-door Honda Fit with Virginia registration UDX-8752.

He was reported missing to police on Aug. 27.

A note reportedly left by Montgomery was located that contained concerning statements. Montgomery has a Mickey Mouse tattoo on the inside of his right wrist, a Tom and Jerry tattoo on his right forearm, and a Hangman tattoo on his left forearm.

Montgomery requires medication and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.