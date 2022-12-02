Menu
news prince edward county traffic on route 15 impacted by upcoming bridge project
Local/Virginia

Prince Edward County: Traffic on Route 15 impacted by upcoming bridge project

Chris Graham
Published:
road construction
(© Condor 36 – stock.adobe.com)

A section of Route 15 in Prince Edward County will be impacted by work on a bridge that crosses over the Norfolk Southern Railway.

The work zone is just south of Route 671 (County Line Road).

Beginning Dec. 12, crews will conduct repairs to the bridge. While traffic will still be able to cross, the road lane width in that area will be reduced to 10 feet and traffic will be controlled with signal lights.

The work is expected to take eight weeks, weather permitting, wrapping up in early February.

Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when traveling through work zones. Slow down and avoid all distractions

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

