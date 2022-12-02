Prince Edward County: Traffic on Route 15 impacted by upcoming bridge project

A section of Route 15 in Prince Edward County will be impacted by work on a bridge that crosses over the Norfolk Southern Railway.

The work zone is just south of Route 671 (County Line Road).

Beginning Dec. 12, crews will conduct repairs to the bridge. While traffic will still be able to cross, the road lane width in that area will be reduced to 10 feet and traffic will be controlled with signal lights.

The work is expected to take eight weeks, weather permitting, wrapping up in early February.

Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when traveling through work zones. Slow down and avoid all distractions