Prince Edward County receives planning grant to support agribusiness, forest product sectors

Prince Edward County will receive a Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund planning grant to support strategic planning for local economic development, focusing on the agricultural and forest products industries.

“This is a prime example of how AFID planning grants can be used to support local economic development in Virginia’s vibrant agribusiness sector,” said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Supporting local initiatives ensures that future investment dollars will be spent strategically and will achieve specific goals identified for and by the community.”

Prince Edward County, in partnership with the Prince Edward County Industrial Development Authority, applied for $20,000 in AFID funds to create an economic development plan to attract and grow key industries with a focus on the agribusiness and forest products sectors.

The AFID Planning Grant award will leverage an additional $30,000 in local funds.

“This development plan will provide the county with a roadmap to attract new, viable and sustainable employment and revenue centers, while capitalizing on the agricultural traditions of the area,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “With the support of Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District, we are confident that the community’s voice will be at the forefront.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services administers the AFID Planning Grant program and accepts applications for the program on a rolling basis.

Successful applications demonstrate a clear need, a proposed solution, strong support from local government and the agriculture and forestry community, and the ability to provide matching funds.

Additional information about the AFID Planning Grant program is available here.