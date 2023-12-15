Countries
Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Northeastern
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Northeastern

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia is back from its exam break, and back on ACC Network, on Saturday – for a rare weekend night game – facing off with Northeastern with a 6 p.m. ET tip.

The 22nd-ranked ‘Hoos (8-1) last played on Dec. 5, getting a 77-47 win over North Carolina Central.

The two games before that one were the two most impressive performances of the young season for UVA – a 59-47 win over then-#14 Texas A&M in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29, and an 84-62 beatdown of Syracuse in the teams’ ACC opener on Dec. 2.

The concern would be how the team will play with the exam layoff. It could be a good thing – the most recent three wins came after a so-so week down in South Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which included the ugly 65-41 loss to Wisconsin and just as ugly 56-54 win over a mediocre West Virginia squad.

Chris Graham on UVA-Northeastern

Getting to know: Northeastern

Northeastern (4-6) hasn’t played since Dec. 6, a 73-71 loss to Vermont.

The Huskies’ best win in KenPom is East Carolina (KenPom: 186), an 82-76 road win on Nov. 19.

Northeastern was picked seventh in the 14-team CAA in the preseason voting by the league’s coaches, right in that meaty part of the curve, not showing off, not falling behind.

One thing to like about this team: balanced scoring.

Four guys average in double figures, and eight total average at least six points a game.

It’s not a big team – two rotation guys at 6’8”, one at 6’7”, and that’s as tall as they get.

Chris Doherty, at 6’7”, is the starter at the five spot (11.9 ppg, 7.0 rebounds/g, 56.0% FG, 27.3% 3FG).

The minutes at the four spot go to 6’8” sophomore Jared Turner (9.8 ppg, 44.1% FG, 40.0% 3FG), who you need to keep an eye on from three, obviously.

The backcourt has size – a pair of 6’6” guys, point guard Rashad King (7.9 ppg, 45.6% FG, 15.4% 3FG) and two guard Luke Sakota (11.7 ppg, 38.2% FG, 34.9% 3FG).

6’6” sophomore Masai Troutman (10.3 ppg, 43.2% FG, 30.0% FG) is getting the bulk of the minutes at the three spot of late, with 6’5” senior Joe Pridgen (10.3 ppg, 47.1% FG, 31.8% 3FG) missing the last two games with injury.

Analytics

Numbers from KenPom.com

Offense
UVA: 1.097 points per possession (77)
Northeastern: 1.079 points per possession (110)

Defense
UVA: 0.906 points per possession (4)
Northeastern: 1.110 points per possession (317)

Tempo
UVA: 61.7 possessions per game (361)
Northeastern: 66.8 possessions per game (287)

Projected final score: 73-56 Virginia (94% win probability)

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

