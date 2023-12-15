Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Northeastern

Virginia is back from its exam break, and back on ACC Network, on Saturday – for a rare weekend night game – facing off with Northeastern with a 6 p.m. ET tip.

The 22nd-ranked ‘Hoos (8-1) last played on Dec. 5, getting a 77-47 win over North Carolina Central.

The two games before that one were the two most impressive performances of the young season for UVA – a 59-47 win over then-#14 Texas A&M in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29, and an 84-62 beatdown of Syracuse in the teams’ ACC opener on Dec. 2.

The concern would be how the team will play with the exam layoff. It could be a good thing – the most recent three wins came after a so-so week down in South Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which included the ugly 65-41 loss to Wisconsin and just as ugly 56-54 win over a mediocre West Virginia squad.

Northeastern (4-6) hasn’t played since Dec. 6, a 73-71 loss to Vermont.

The Huskies’ best win in KenPom is East Carolina (KenPom: 186), an 82-76 road win on Nov. 19.

Northeastern was picked seventh in the 14-team CAA in the preseason voting by the league’s coaches, right in that meaty part of the curve, not showing off, not falling behind.

One thing to like about this team: balanced scoring.

Four guys average in double figures, and eight total average at least six points a game.

It’s not a big team – two rotation guys at 6’8”, one at 6’7”, and that’s as tall as they get.

Chris Doherty, at 6’7”, is the starter at the five spot (11.9 ppg, 7.0 rebounds/g, 56.0% FG, 27.3% 3FG).

The minutes at the four spot go to 6’8” sophomore Jared Turner (9.8 ppg, 44.1% FG, 40.0% 3FG), who you need to keep an eye on from three, obviously.

The backcourt has size – a pair of 6’6” guys, point guard Rashad King (7.9 ppg, 45.6% FG, 15.4% 3FG) and two guard Luke Sakota (11.7 ppg, 38.2% FG, 34.9% 3FG).

6’6” sophomore Masai Troutman (10.3 ppg, 43.2% FG, 30.0% FG) is getting the bulk of the minutes at the three spot of late, with 6’5” senior Joe Pridgen (10.3 ppg, 47.1% FG, 31.8% 3FG) missing the last two games with injury.

Analytics

Numbers from KenPom.com

Offense

UVA: 1.097 points per possession (77)

Northeastern: 1.079 points per possession (110)

Defense

UVA: 0.906 points per possession (4)

Northeastern: 1.110 points per possession (317)

Tempo

UVA: 61.7 possessions per game (361)

Northeastern: 66.8 possessions per game (287)

Projected final score: 73-56 Virginia (94% win probability)