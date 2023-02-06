Powerball mania: Jackpot grows to estimated $747 million

Powerball excitement is growing in Virginia. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the estimated jackpot for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing grows to $747 million.

More than 52,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing.

That includes two tickets that each won $50,000. Those two tickets that won $50,000 matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

They were bought at:

7-Eleven, 4800 Dale Blvd. Dale City

Food Lion, 1800 Southcreek One, Powhatan

The winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing were 2-8-15-19-58, and the Powerball number was 10.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online using the Virginia Lottery app.

With tonight’s estimated $747 million jackpot, if one ticket matches all six numbers, the winner will have a choice: either the full amount in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of approximately $403.1 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25.

You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2022, the lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.