Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Police task force seizes 33 pounds of illegal marijuana at Virginia airport
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Police task force seizes 33 pounds of illegal marijuana at Virginia airport

Crystal Graham
Published date:
marijuana seizure
Image courtesy Virginia State Police

Illegal marijuana was found in two pieces of luggage Friday at the Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport in Roanoke.

According to the Virginia State Police, more than 33 pounds of marijuana was seized, and a suspect was identified.

The suspect has not been named.

The luggage was discovered by the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. A narcotics K-9 was used, and members received a positive alert on the two pieces of luggage.

This incident is still under investigation.

The task force included the City of Roanoke Police Department, Salem City Police Department, the Roanoke County Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County 6 vote to fund appeal of defeat in Freedom of Information Act case
2 Nelson County Middle School students fall ill after eating Skittles
3 Sexist, racist messages on employee Facebook page part of hostile work environment at SHD
4 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

baseball
Baseball, Sports

Mary Baldwin University Baseball will now call Shifflett Field in Grottoes home

Chris Graham
uva taine murray ncst
Basketball, Sports

Scott German: Virginia’s Taine Murray didn’t just come out of nowhere

Scott German

Taine Murray’s heroics off the bench Wednesday for Virginia may have caught many by surprise. 

valuables in vehicle
Cops & Courts, Local

Two Augusta County neighborhoods are victim of overnight thefts from multiple vehicles

Crystal Graham

The Glen Burnie and Spring Lakes neighborhoods in Augusta County have been the site of multiple thefts from parked vehicles over the past few days.

china
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation seeks to prevent U.S. taxpayer funding of projects involving forced labor

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Local, Politics

The judge was clear in Augusta County FOIA case: ‘I am ordering compliance’

Chris Graham
group therapy
Health, Schools, Virginia

‘Compassion has to come first’: Psychologist speaks at Mary Washington on student mental health

Rebecca Barnabi
happy dog on leash
Local, Politics

Amendments to Augusta County animal control ordinance fail to address concerns

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status