Police task force seizes 33 pounds of illegal marijuana at Virginia airport

Illegal marijuana was found in two pieces of luggage Friday at the Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport in Roanoke.

According to the Virginia State Police, more than 33 pounds of marijuana was seized, and a suspect was identified.

The suspect has not been named.

The luggage was discovered by the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. A narcotics K-9 was used, and members received a positive alert on the two pieces of luggage.

This incident is still under investigation.

The task force included the City of Roanoke Police Department, Salem City Police Department, the Roanoke County Police Department and the Virginia State Police.