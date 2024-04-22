Police chase of stolen Harley Davidson leads to crash; two fatalities

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in two fatalities on Saturday night in Bedford County.

The crash occurred April 20 at 11:37 p.m. on Route 24, at its intersection with Goodview Road.

According to VSP, a stolen 2013 Harley Davidson was traveling east and being pursued by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies, when the Harley Davidson struck a 2016 Subaru Legacy which was making a left turn onto Goodview Road.

The driver and the passenger of the Harley Davidson were ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley was identified as Travis Wayne Perdue, 46, of Thaxton.

The passenger of the Harley was identified as Michael Billy Bishop, 35, of Blue Ridge.

Both riders were wearing safety helmets and were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where both died.

The driver of the Subaru was wearing her seatbelt and was also transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.