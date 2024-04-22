Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Police chase of stolen Harley Davidson leads to crash; two fatalities
Public Safety, Virginia

Police chase of stolen Harley Davidson leads to crash; two fatalities

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in two fatalities on Saturday night in Bedford County.

The crash occurred April 20 at 11:37 p.m. on Route 24, at its intersection with Goodview Road.

According to VSP, a stolen 2013 Harley Davidson was traveling east and being pursued by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies, when the Harley Davidson struck a 2016 Subaru Legacy which was making a left turn onto Goodview Road.

The driver and the passenger of the Harley Davidson were ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the Harley was identified as Travis Wayne Perdue, 46, of Thaxton.

The passenger of the Harley was identified as Michael Billy Bishop, 35, of Blue Ridge.

Both riders were wearing safety helmets and were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where both died.

The driver of the Subaru was wearing her seatbelt and was also transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Ken Mitchell is the kind of Democrat who can win in our part of Virginia
2 Student leaders announce grant awards; happy to contribute ‘something good in the world’
3 Mailbag: What is going on with the Virginia women’s basketball program?
4 Virginia backup point guard Dante Harris is hitting the transfer portal: Analysis
5 Virginia DMV: 35 pedestrians killed, 442 injured on Virginia roads in 2024

Latest News

solar native flowers
Climate, Virginia

Virginia awarded $156M for solar energy in low-income communities

Rebecca Barnabi
interstate 81
Local, Public Safety

VDOT extends deadline for online survey on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi

The deadline for an online survey regarding Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg has been extended to Sunday, May 12, 2024. 

jmu
Local, Schools

JMU to honor three long-time employees by naming roads, building in their honor

Crystal Graham

Two long-time employees and the sixth president of James Madison University will be honored through the naming of two streets and one building.

uva baseball
Sports

Pitching, defense woes put the ceiling on Virginia’s College World Series hopes

Chris Graham
artificial intelligence
Economy, Virginia

Fairfax County development firm to spend $630K on expansion, plans to double workforce

Crystal Graham
Nottoway River
Climate, Virginia

Southeast Virginia land sought for conservation after $5.6M federal grant

Crystal Graham
donald trump
Politics, US & World

‘Stinky Don’: There’s a reason we call geezers like Donald Trump ‘old farts’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status