Police: 19-year-old Rockingham County woman shot, found injured on Harrisonburg sidewalk

A 19-year-old Rockingham County woman was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center after a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday in Harrisonburg.

The victim’s name has not been released.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of North Main Street on Sunday morning for a complaint of a victim with a gunshot wound.

The Emergency Communication Center also received reports of shots fired from the 200 block of North Main Street around the same time.

Officers quickly located the victim on the sidewalk near West Wolfe Street.

Officers provided immediate medical care until the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad arrived.

The victim, according to the HPD, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and it is not believed there is any risk to the public.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the major crimes unit at (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).