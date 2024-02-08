Countries
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia-Florida State preview, UVA Hoops Notebook

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham uvaVirginia (18-5, 9-3 ACC) takes its seven-game winning streak to Tallahassee this weekend as the ‘Hoos prepare for Florida State (13-9, 7-4 ACC).

How does UVA match up? AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the FSU rotation and offers thoughts on how Tony Bennett will approach the ‘Noles.

We also open up the Notebook to discuss Jake Groves, the third guard spot, and the growth of freshman center Blake Buchanan.

Stories discussed in this podcast

Podcast

YouTube

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

