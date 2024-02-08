Podcast: Virginia-Florida State preview, UVA Hoops Notebook

Virginia (18-5, 9-3 ACC) takes its seven-game winning streak to Tallahassee this weekend as the ‘Hoos prepare for Florida State (13-9, 7-4 ACC).

How does UVA match up? AFP editor Chris Graham breaks down the FSU rotation and offers thoughts on how Tony Bennett will approach the ‘Noles.

We also open up the Notebook to discuss Jake Groves, the third guard spot, and the growth of freshman center Blake Buchanan.

Stories discussed in this podcast

Podcast

YouTube

Link to podcast on YouTube.