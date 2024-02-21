Countries
Podcast: Trying to figure out what happened down in Blacksburg

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham acc hoopsNo shame in losing, but Virginia’s 75-41 loss at Virginia Tech on Big Monday was more than an instance of losing a game.

There was a lot wrong with everything that happened down in Blacksburg.

AFP editor Chris Graham tries to get to the bottom of what happened in the loss, which in a couple of ways seems to have undone the good of the recent eight-game winning streak.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

