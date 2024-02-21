Podcast: Trying to figure out what happened down in Blacksburg

No shame in losing, but Virginia’s 75-41 loss at Virginia Tech on Big Monday was more than an instance of losing a game.
There was a lot wrong with everything that happened down in Blacksburg.
AFP editor Chris Graham tries to get to the bottom of what happened in the loss, which in a couple of ways seems to have undone the good of the recent eight-game winning streak.
Stories referenced in this podcast
- Listless Virginia pantsed by Virginia Tech in front of national TV audience
- It only counts as one L, and other observations from UVA’s 75-41 loss at Virginia Tech
- Metrics: Blowout loss at Virginia Tech did serious damage to Virginia in the computers
Podcast
Video
Link to podcast on YouTube.