Metrics: Blowout loss at Virginia Tech did serious damage to Virginia in the computers

The ESPN broadcast crew told us early in last night’s Big Monday matchup that bracketology guy Joe Lunardi didn’t think Virginia’s seed line would be impacted win or lose.

The Tuesday morning update from Lunardi, after Virginia’s historically ugly 75-41 loss to a meh Virginia Tech team, has the brackets maestro still seeding the ‘Hoos as a nine.

I’m going to insert a caveat here: the computers seem to agree with the eye test that Virginia failed miserably last night.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change SOR 26 33 -7 ELO 25 30 -5 KPI 28 34 -6 NET 40 50 -10 BPI 38 44 -6 KenPom 51 65 -14 Average 34.7 41.0 -6.3

An average at 41.0 translates to 10 seed territory, inching down toward the line of Last Four In more than we’d like for a group that was a solid seven a week ago.

Good news is there’s four games to make up ground, starting on Saturday with North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC, avg. computer ranking: 9.5).