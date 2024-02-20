Countries
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: Blowout loss at Virginia Tech did serious damage to Virginia in the computers

The ESPN broadcast crew told us early in last night’s Big Monday matchup that bracketology guy Joe Lunardi didn’t think Virginia’s seed line would be impacted win or lose.

The Tuesday morning update from Lunardi, after Virginia’s historically ugly 75-41 loss to a meh Virginia Tech team, has the brackets maestro still seeding the ‘Hoos as a nine.

I’m going to insert a caveat here: the computers seem to agree with the eye test that Virginia failed miserably last night.

Metric Previous Rank Rank Today Change
SOR  26 33  -7
ELO  25 30  -5
KPI  28 34  -6
NET  40 50 -10
BPI  38 44  -6
KenPom  51 65  -14
Average  34.7 41.0  -6.3

An average at 41.0 translates to 10 seed territory, inching down toward the line of Last Four In more than we’d like for a group that was a solid seven a week ago.

Good news is there’s four games to make up ground, starting on Saturday with North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC, avg. computer ranking: 9.5).

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

