Podcast: ‘Soft’ Virginia has bigger, tough North Carolina next up on Saturday

We’ve been writing all week about how Virginia coach Tony Bennett and his team have recognized that there’s a softness about this year’s team.
Can the Cavaliers toughen up in time to make a stretch run heading into March Madness?
AFP editor Chris Graham previews the next game up for UVA – with ACC leader North Carolina coming to JPJ.
Stories referenced in this podcast
- Just being honest: North Carolina is a tough, tough matchup for this Virginia team
- Virginia is ‘soft’: Where do we see it the most? The worst place: in the post
- ‘Soft’: When this 20-win Virginia team gets down, oddly, it stays down
