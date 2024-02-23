Countries
Podcast: 'Soft' Virginia has bigger, tough North Carolina next up on Saturday
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: ‘Soft’ Virginia has bigger, tough North Carolina next up on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham uva basketballWe’ve been writing all week about how Virginia coach Tony Bennett and his team have recognized that there’s a softness about this year’s team.

Can the Cavaliers toughen up in time to make a stretch run heading into March Madness?

AFP editor Chris Graham previews the next game up for UVA – with ACC leader North Carolina coming to JPJ.

Stories referenced in this podcast

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

