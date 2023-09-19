Podcast: Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr. were the big winners at Bristol

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at the night race at Bristol on Saturday, but he wasn’t the only big winner. Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace snagged the last two spots in the Round of 12 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

AFP reporter Rod Mullins was at Bristol and reports back on the big weekend, which included a guest appearance by Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Friday’s Xfinity Series race.

